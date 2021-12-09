2 dead in Houston small plane crash near Katy Freeway

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — Two people died after their small plane crashed in a field near the Katy Freeway, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies Tweeted at 2:25 p.m. it was helping the Texas Department of Public Safety respond to the field in George Bush Park south of the service road near the 17400 block of the Katy Freeway. That area is near the Harris County Constable Precinct 5.

KPRC reports the plane was a single-engine Cessna.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.