AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the J. M. Smucker Co. announced the recalling of select Jif peanut butter products for potential Salmonella contamination. The recall comes after an outbreak of infections in several states linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced by the company’s facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to an Axios report, health officials from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the ongoing outbreak and say there have been 14 reported cases of Salmonella Senftenberg infections with two hospitalizations.

Axios said Georgia and Texas each had two reported cases of Salmonella Senftenberg, the FDA said in its investigation. States with one case include Arkansas, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington.

The recall is for various peanut butter products including creamy, crunchy, and natural varieties packaged in dozens of different sizes and containers that were distributed nationwide.

To determine if the product you own is recalled, products that include lot codes between 1274425 through 2140425, only codes with seven digits ending with 425, which shows they were manufactured in the Lexington facility. The codes are located alongside the best-if-used-by date.

According to a recall notice posted on the FDA website, Axios said Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. In healthy people, it can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

For more information on the recalled Jiffy peanut butter product, visit here.