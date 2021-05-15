Severe Weather Tools

18-year-old man dead after traffic accident, late night shooting

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

A close-up photo of police lights by night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year old man is dead after a late night Amarillo shooting. The Amarillo Police Department said officers were dispatched to Amarillo Boulevard and Polk street on a major traffic accident at 11:41 p.m. Friday night.

APD said Abdul Mohamed was in one of the vehicles and had a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.

APD is asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. APD said you can also provide tips anonymously online at amarpolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

