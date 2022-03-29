GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two 18-wheelers caught fire after a crash on I-20W west of Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when one of the semi-trailers was rear-ended by the other near the Hwy 80 exit around 3:00 p.m. Witnesses told officers traffic was at a standstill before the crash. Both trucks were engulfed in flames, which then spread to a wooded area off the interstate.

Crews from Fire District 3 quickly worked to contain the fires at the scene.





Emergency crews as they extinguished the fire.

I-20W near exit 80 is closed while Greenwood police and CPSO deputies work the scene. Traffic is backed up to Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and officers are diverting traffic in the area to Exit 3. Officials suggest drivers avoid the area for the next few hours.

As of 8:00 p.m. traffic remains backed up 8 miles.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment. A third truck was damaged in the crash, but police say the driver was not taken to the hospital for injuries.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.