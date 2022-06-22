AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The grandmother of a 15-year-old boy who was injured in a drive-by shooting in Randall County in May is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Lisa Soper, the grandmother of Draven Ehrhart, said he was at a birthday party on the night of May 22, when the shooting took place at a home on the 12000 block of Lazy Two Road.

Courtesy: Lisa Soper

“Everybody’s getting together watching movies, playing games, doing what kids do, and someone drove by and decided that they were going to unleash a bunch of bullets into the house and he was shot three times while sitting on the couch,” said Soper.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital in Lubbock for treatment. Soper said at first, they were not sure if Draven was going to live.

“Then he’s had numbness from the waist down. The bullet penetrated through part of his back and up through his right lung. He had to be on a chest tube, which was moved twice,” said Soper. “And he’s been so positive and confident through this whole thing.”

“Someone knows what’s going on and someone needs to come forward and say…” -Lisa Soper, Draven’s grandmother

Draven and his twin sister, left. Courtesy: Lisa Soper

For now, Soper said Draven is in a specialist physical therapy in Lubbock, working to regain some mobility. However, she said the family needs some resolution.

“He’s so positive. He says, ‘It’s okay, you know, I’ll be alright,’ and it’s very difficult for the rest of us, especially his twin sister because they’ve grown up so very closely. And, you know, we’re all just trying to stay positive.”

She continued, “The main thing that is really bothering us is that there’s someone out there who did this, and they’re a danger to society. And they don’t evidently care who they injure, if they’re just gonna drive by a house full of teenagers and start shooting, you know.”

Courtesy: Lisa Soper

Soper said because the shooting happened in a rural area, far from busy city streets, she thinks the shooting was targeted.

“Someone knows what’s going on and someone needs to come forward and say because this was an innocent 15-year-old kid who was just sitting on the couch doing what kids do,” she said. “And it just doesn’t need to happen to anybody. You never think it’s going to happen to your family until it does.”

She said for anyone who wants to donate, they can go into any Amarillo National Bank location and tell them it is for the Draven Ehrhart Benefit Account.

Soper said investigators have not said much about the case so far.

Officials with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office said they are following up on some leads, but they cannot comment further on the investigation.

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking individuals who have information about this incident to call 806-374-4400. According to the release, anonymous tips can also be submitted at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips mobile application. If a tip leads to an arrest, an individual can earn a reward of up to $2,000.