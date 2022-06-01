UPDATE: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9:40 p.m.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48 following the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at 23rd Street and Grace Street.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said a teenage boy is dead following a shooting in Wichita Falls.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the victim of a fatal shooting was a 15-year-old white male, whose identity has not been released at this time.

Officers responded to the area of 23rd Street and Grace Street at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in reference to gunshots and an assault with a weapon.

Authorities said the victim was transported from the scene to United Regional, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This marks the fourth homicide in the Wichita Falls area in the past two weeks alone.

According to police, shell casings were located around 6:30 p.m. on Bridwell Street.

Sgt. Eipper said no information regarding a suspect is being released at this time. It has not been confirmed whether WFPD has a suspect in mind or not at this time.

According to Sgt. Eipper, it is unclear at this time whether or not the shooting was gang related.

ORIGINAL STORY (Published on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:45 p.m.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department are investigating an apparent homicide after at least one person was hospitalized following a shooting.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, authorities responded to a call for an assault with a weapon in the area of 23rd Street and Holliday Road in Wichita Falls.

WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper is reporting the situation is a homicide.

It is unclear if any other individuals were injured as a result of this incident.

At this time, we know that WFPD are investigating shell casings found on 23rd Street as possibly being connected to this incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

