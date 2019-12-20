Two children, one adult dead in early morning Friona fire

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friona Police are reporting three people are dead this morning after a fire in an apartment building.

Officials say two children and one adult died in the fire.

Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the 1300 block of Walnut in Friona.

Officials on the scene say the fire is still burning. Crews from as far away as Amarillo were called in for mutual aid.

Over 130 people have checked into an activity center for families displaced from the fire.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

