13-year-old and two others die in US 54 Sunday morning wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting three people died Sunday morning after a US 54 wreck in Sherman County.

Officials say 19-year-old Daniel Rodriguez, of Shafer, California, failed to pass another vehicle to the left safely and hit a vehicle with three people from Amarillo head-on in the northeast bound lane.

Both vehicles caught fire on impact and completely burned.

Rodriguez, 31-year-old Shishay Gebre, and a 13-year-old died at the scene. Gebre and the 13-year-old were from Amarillo.

The passenger in Vehicle 2, who was critically injured in the crash, was able to exit the vehicle prior to it being fully engulfed in flames.

The crash remains under investigation.

