$1,000 Reward offered for information on Cadillac Ranch fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Owner of the Cadillac Ranch is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or suspects involved in the fire at Cadillac Ranch.

On September 8, Potter County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 13651 I-40 West on a fire. Deputies on scene advised one of the Cadillac’s buried in the ground was on fire. Potter County Fire Department arrived on scene and put the fire out.

The fire is being investigated by Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Potter County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and there are no known suspects.

Please call the Potter County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 379-2900 with any information on this fire. If you would like to remain anonymous please contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.