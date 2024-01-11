AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program is an initiative of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership. The program just released its second round of grants to 10 women-owned businesses along Route 66.

“Our whole focus is to help women-owned and operated businesses along Route 66. We know that especially as a result of negative impacts of the pandemic that lots of businesses have suffered along 66,” said Bill Thomas, Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership Chairman. “But especially those owned and operated by women. So, we as a national route 66 organization wanted to help them.”

Thomas talked more about why the organization found it important to do a second round of grants for women-owned businesses.

“What we really hope is that the kinds of businesses that we know are so important to the Route 66 experience are helped, and that we help women who are doing such a good job, struggling to keep these businesses open are supported,” said Thomas.

One of the recipients of the grants was Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari. According to the owner of the motel Dawn Federico, the grant will be used to fix the iconic neon sign of the motel that was damaged during a hailstorm.

“So, in that hailstorm, we’ve had over 80% of our neon was broken throughout on the site itself and throughout the property. All the costs for replacing that was well into the five-figure range. This grant offered a $2,000 amount to help, that helped us cover a part of that cost,” said Federico. “So, it was extremely helpful for us to receive it. And we’re very appreciative of that.”

Federico said as an owner of a business of Route 66 the goal is to keep it preserved for as long as possible.

“So, it was very important for us to keep this our neon glowing here and as beautiful as everyone is expecting it to be when they arrive on the Route 66 trips,” she said.

According to a press release from Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership the other recipients of the grants and how they will use it are listed below.

Rigby House Café, Waynesville, Missouri: For exterior enhancements including flower boxes, new café tables, and installation of custom period booths in the interior dining room.

For exterior enhancements including flower boxes, new café tables, and installation of custom period booths in the interior dining room. Stutts House of Barbeque, Tulsa, Oklahoma : To bring the restaurant up to code, by replacing an obsolete exhaust hood above the range at this BBQ restaurant located in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District.

: To bring the restaurant up to code, by replacing an obsolete exhaust hood above the range at this BBQ restaurant located in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District. California Route 66 Museum, Victorville, California : To complete construction of a 1950’s Diner exhibit to be built at the Museum.

: To complete construction of a 1950’s Diner exhibit to be built at the Museum. Rosati Winery/Museum, St. James, Missouri : To repair restrooms at this recently purchased winery along Route 66, as well as fund improvements needed to make the facility ADA compliant.

: To repair restrooms at this recently purchased winery along Route 66, as well as fund improvements needed to make the facility ADA compliant. Urban Art Gallery & Gift Shop, Carl Junction, Missouri: To support “Rebranding & Rebooting” of this boutique shop along Route 66, including new signage, business cards, gift bags, and repairs to wooden flooring.

To support “Rebranding & Rebooting” of this boutique shop along Route 66, including new signage, business cards, gift bags, and repairs to wooden flooring. Flamenco Works, Albuquerque, New Mexico: To assist this not-for-profit in creating a marketing plan and purchasing promotional materials designed to engage more youth and families in Flamenco Works’ mission.

To assist this not-for-profit in creating a marketing plan and purchasing promotional materials designed to engage more youth and families in Flamenco Works’ mission. Neon Queen, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: To replace neon glass bending equipment to allow the Neon Queen business to train new neon artists.

To replace neon glass bending equipment to allow the Neon Queen business to train new neon artists. “Rosie the Riveter on Route 66” Documentary Film Encino, California: To help underwrite production costs for this new documentary film telling the story of the women who worked as “Rosie the Riveters” along Route 66.

To help underwrite production costs for this new documentary film telling the story of the women who worked as “Rosie the Riveters” along Route 66. Roxy Theatre, Holbrook, Arizona: to complete needed repairs to cracked cement flooring and a leaking roof at the last operating theater located on Route 66 in Arizona.

The next round of grants will begin on Feb. 2 with the goal of giving as many women as possible the possibility of preserving their businesses on Route 66.

You can find the application here.

You can find out more on how you can donate to the program here.