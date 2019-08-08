1 person dead after US 287 wreck in Cimarron County

BOISE CITY, OK (KAMR/KCIT) – Oklahoma DPS is reporting a fatal crash 10 miles north of Boise City, OK in Cimarron County.

Officials say a 2007 Chevrolet van was traveling north on US 287 when the van left the highway.

The 18-year-old driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to spin and then go into a broad slide. The van then re-entered the roadway, departing the roadway to the right again and rolling approximately 6 1/2 times coming to rest on its top.

28-year-old Josefa Toj-Turquiz, of Etter, TX, was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene.

Oklahoma DPS reports the van was going an unsafe speed and that is the cause of the collision.

Three passengers were treated and released. Two were taken to Lubbock due to their injuries.