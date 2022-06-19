CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the City of Canyon, a teenager has died after a wreck in the 24000 block of US 87 on Sunday.

According to officials, upon arrival, officers found a 2004 Chevrolet Pickup traveling south on US 87 had left the roadway and struck a tree at the “2nd Roadside Park”.

Officials said the 19-year-old driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The front passenger, Clayton Anderson, age 16, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Canyon Police Department.