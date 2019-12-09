1.5 tons of marijuana seized December 5 on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS seized 3,350 pounds of marijuana on December 5 during a traffic stop in Carson County.

At 5:51 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a U-Haul traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple boxes containing marijuana in the cargo area.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents arrived on scene to assist with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. The driver was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from San Jose, California to Bronx, New York.

