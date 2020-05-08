Top stories: Wall or coronavirus?; private barrier violates treaty; migrant medical professionals

Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club have opposed the project from the beginning, but now in light of the COVID-19 crisis, they say the money budgeted for construction should be used to help stop the spread of the virus. Read Salvador Rivera’s report.

Nevertheless, Tommy Fisher, CEO of Fisher Industries, told Border Report on Thursday that he promises to mitigate any concerns with his wall — built on private property along the Rio Grande and built with private funds. And he says he has already instructed his engineers to work with the IBWC to show them the disparities in their hydraulic modelings, and to find ways to remove any bollards to create gaps or gates that the federal agency, which oversees the river, requests. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.

Dozens of nurses, lab technicians, chemists, biologists and even some doctors who arrived in Juarez during last year’s migrant surge and returned to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program to wait indefinitely for a resolution to their asylum claim, have suddenly become a valuable asset in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Read Julian Resendiz’s report.