Top stories: Trump to tour border wall; Outbreak at ICE facility; Get fit to fight coronavirus

Now that gyms are open and people can run in parks, El Paso leaders are urging residents to get fit and stand a better chance to survive a COVID-19 infection. The Live Active El Paso and other mitigation measures “is our plan to get the community to take an active response to this pandemic as we learn to live with (COVID-19),” said El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino. “This plan is to help the community realize that being healthy places less of a risk on them.” Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

The number of coronavirus cases among migrant detainees at the Port Isabel Detention Center in South Texas has rapidly increased in the last two weeks. There are 54 positive cases of coronavirus at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-run facility, with 36 still active, ICE reported Monday on its website. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

The Center for Biological Diversity has been against President Trump’s border wall project from the very beginning, and with 200 miles of fencing complete, the group is opposed even more. “The reality is this is creating scars through our state that will take generations to heal,” said Laiken Jordahl, member with the group. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.