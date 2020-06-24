Top stories: Trump in Arizona; Excluded from stimulus checks; Protecting historic cemeteries from wall

President Donald Trump arrived just before 11 a.m. in Yuma, Ariz., where he was greeted by dozens of supporters and some protesters outside Marine Corps Air Station. The city lies on the southwest corner of Arizona across the Colorado River from California and has a population of about 93,000 residents. Read Salvador Rivera’ full report.



The City and County of El Paso have approved $2 million in emergency relief for residents who didn’t qualify for the federal stimulus checks or unemployment benefits. The funds — $1.5 million from the city and $500,000 from the county — will go to the El Paso Community Foundation. The nonprofit, in turn, will forward the money to a “hands-on” community agency that’ll distribute check cards of up to $1,000 to 1,400 residents. The money originally comes from federal COVID-19 response assistance to local governments. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

There are many human remains from the bygone Civil War era lying beneath the sandy soil in family cemetery plots with markers spread out for miles in rural Cameron County near South Point, the southern most tip of South Texas. And as the Trump Administration plans to expand construction of the border wall through this rural part of Cameron County, skirting these plots and cemeteries requires someone familiar with the county’s history and lore. That go-to person is 70-year-old Eugene Fernandez, chairman of the Cameron County Historical Commission. He serves as a liaison with the Texas Historical Commission and chairs the historic cemetery committee and he seems to know where all the bones are buried. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.