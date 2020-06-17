Top stories: Travel restrictions extended; South Texas leaders grow leery; Safety of economic loss?

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry office issued a statement saying both Mexico and the United States had agreed to extend the essential travel restrictions put in place back in March. This is the third time the restrictions have been extended, they are expected to remain in place through July 22nd. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.



Though many Downtown buildings are finding rebirth as urban apartments and new hotels are under construction, many businesses near the ports of entry still rely on shoppers from Juarez and Chihuahua City, Mexico. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.



Tuesday’s announcement by Homeland Security Acting Commissioner Chad Wolf that restrictions will remain on the Southwest border with Mexico through July, was met with cautious and mixed optimism by South Texas leaders. Those elected officials say COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high and they fear for the economic stability of their communities, as well as the health of border residents. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.