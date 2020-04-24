Top stories: Retailers reopen with restrictions; hotel treats COVID-19 nurse

Some South Texas border retailers to open for curbside pickup on Friday
The economic moment that many retailers, and South Texas border residents have been waiting for will happen on Friday as many businesses re-open their doors, sort of, for the first time in over a month since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Retailers in McAllen, and Starr and Cameron Counties will be allowed to sell products curbside only, and with very strict social-distancing guidelines as set by Gov. Greg Abbott’s office last Friday when he announced executive orders allowing some businesses to start meeting — covered faces to covered faces — with customers again. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.
Nurse gets free lodging after Tijuana hotel learns she slept in van to shield family
Silvia Rosas Saucedo works as an internal medicine nurse in Tijuana's General Hospital, a facility overrun by COVID-19 patients. She had turned her van into a small hotel room to avoid going home after work and possibly contaminating her family.The Grand Hotel in Tijuana heard that Rosas spent weeks in her van, and hotel staff offered her and some of her colleagues free stays, an offer she says they couldn't refuse. Read Salvador Rivera's report.