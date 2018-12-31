Top Stories Online and on Social Media in 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - As 2018 draws to a close, we are looking back and counting down the top stories on our website and on our social media.

Coming in at number six: wildfires. It is no secret the High Plains saw its fair share of flames this year. Between the weeks-long Mallard Fire and others from the prolonged drought, firefighters had a tough year battling the blaze.

Number five: Crime. You wanted to know about who was involved in several different drug and sex stings and even breaking up prostitution rings. That is in addition to a total of 12 homicides this year in Amarillo.

Remember this controversial billboard near Vega? That checks in at number four. In June it said, "Liberals please continue on I-40 until you have left our great state of Texas." It went viral and was even followed by a billboard on I-40 near Coulter which said "Texas is for everyone...Not for bigotry. Welcome, yall. -The people of Amarillo." Both made a huge splash on social media.

Number three: the last thing you would expect to come through a doggy door in Amarillo is a live rattlesnake, but that is exactly what Pam Burton got.

"I could hear something and all sudden I could hear the rattle and he was right--right there by my chair right where that cord is at," Burton said. "He was all coiled up."

Number two: A scare at the Pantex plant on Oct. 23. A routine inspection identified a potential concern with a vehicle in a parking lot. As a precaution, all employees were sheltered in place. After searching the vehicle, officials gave the all clear.

At number one is the investigation into missing teen Thomas Brown from Canadian. He has been missing since Nov. 2016. This summer, investigators said it is no longer a missing persons case, but there is a 90% chance it is a homicide, and new information has led them to three persons of interest.

As an honorable mention, check out this heartwarming video of a father who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border for his daughter's high school graduation. This story has more than 2-million views across our platforms.

Recent stories picking up steam online and on social media include On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina in Amarillo permanently shutting down and judging by the comments, people are not happy.

Back in October, a magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook the High Plains about nine miles NNE of Amarillo in Potter County.

Finally, our new minor league baseball team, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, whose recently revealed team name has caused a bit of controversy--to say the least.

There were several online stories which didn't make the cut, but we will have plenty of news to share in the New Year.