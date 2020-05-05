Top stories: New border wall; California Trump tweet; doctors, nurses getting sick

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) -- In less than two weeks, the state of Chihuahua had seen 427 new coronavirus cases and its health officials worried about running out of hospital beds for new victims.

Those worries eased a bit on Monday, when the state that borders Texas and New Mexico only recorded three new cases and no fatalities. Juarez held steady at 80 fatalities and only one new case, for a total of 400 since the pandemic began.