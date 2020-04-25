Top stories: Murder mystery; migrant students snubbed; seniors seek help

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Questions remained unanswered Friday regarding the shooting death of a New York man and his Mexican girlfriend earlier this week in Juarez. Read Julian Resendez’s full report.

The largest university on the South Texas border with Mexico is trying to understand new rules issued this week by the Department of Education forbidding any federal stimulus funds from the CARES Act to go to undocumented higher education students. These rules were not the intent of Congress when it passed the CARES Act, two South Texas congressmen tell Border Report. And migrant advocates say denying these funds could jeopardize the mental and financial health of many families. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

Seniors like Fred Hall, who say they don’t have phones and/or access to the internet are having a tough time conducting business with the social security administration as offices remain closed during the on-going COVID-19 crisis. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.