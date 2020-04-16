Top stories: Migrant camp on alert; ICE facility concerns; case numbers questioned

At least 17 asylum-seekers who are living in a tent encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and have been isolated from the 3,000 people who live in close quarters there, medical authorities told Border Report. Helen Perry, a nurse practitioner who runs Global Response Management, a nonprofit that has offered free medical aid to the camp since last fall, said it’s not definitive whether they have coronavirus because she said she is still trying to get American and Mexican officials to allow her to cross diagnostic testing across the Rio Grande from Brownsville, Texas. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.

U.S. Senator from California Kamala Harris is asking the Department of Homeland Security to launch an investigation into the Otay Mesa Detention Center in South San Diego. Among many concerns, she is worried about alleged abuse of detainees especially allegations that detained individuals are being forced to sign liability waivers before receiving protective equipment such as face masks. Read Salvador River’s report.

The mayor of Juarez says the city’s alarming COVID-19 mortality rate is “not realistic,” and that more people should be tested to determine the true scope of the epidemic. Juarez on Tuesday reported 47 cases and 16 deaths, for 34% mortality rate. On Wednesday, the city was up to 63 cases and no new fatalities, which brought the death rate down to 26%. Read Julian Resendiz’s report.