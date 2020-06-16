Top stories: Expulsion lawsuit; Ambulance app; Border cities continue reopening

Lawsuit alleges illegal expulsion of unaccompanied migrant teen
Several nonprofit organizations have sued the federal government on behalf of an unaccompanied 13-year-old migrant girl from El Salvador who was expelled to her home country recently without proper processing by DHS officials under a new policy enacted by the Trump Administration during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the case. Watch Sandra Sanchez’s full report.
UC-San Diego professors, students create to improve Tijuana’s ambulance service
For the better part of a year Tijuana’s Red Cross has been using a mobile app developed by professors and students at the University of California San Diego. The application has created a faster, easier and more efficient way to dispatch ambulance crews to emergencies around Tijuana, a city of about 1.7 million people. Now dispatchers can track ambulances through the app, know which ones are available and those already on a call. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.
Juarez businesses could reopen next week, mayor says
The Mayor of Juarez is confident many of his city’s businesses will reopen with limitations next Monday. Juarez this week remains under a “red light” designation due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as most of the state of Chihuahua advanced to “orange” status. Red means only essential industry can operate; orange means businesses are allowed to open with restrictions. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.