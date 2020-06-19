Top stories: ‘Dreamers’ re-energized; Call for immigration reform; Career on hold

From California to Texas, young migrants say they feel re-energized knowing they won’t lose work permits nor be placed in deportation procedures — for now. The so-called “Dreamers” now say they’re ready to resume their lobbying in Congress not only for a law that will give them permanent residence and a pathway to citizenship and the right to vote but also for a full immigration reform to legalize their parents and other undocumented immigrants.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a respite — but not a solution — to thousands of immigrants brought into the U.S. as children, advocates say.

Irving Hernandez hasn’t gotten a good night’s sleep in months. He’s been waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on the future of the DACA program and the so-called “Dreamers.” He is one of hundreds of thousands across the U.S. enrolled in the program.

Comprehensive immigration reform will only happen if both chambers of Congress and the president get on the same page, and that hinges on upcoming elections, two South Texas congressmen told Border Report on Thursday.