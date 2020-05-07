Top stories: Don’t visit Mom; Border wait times back up; Space race

Border commuters at the San Ysidro Port of Entry south of San Diego have been experiencing up to five hour border waits this week. While the number of traffic lanes at the border crossing have remained low during the on-going COVID-19 crisis, the number of commuters has risen in recent weeks as more and more people are heading north to jobs that are coming on line once again. Read Salvador Rivera’s report.

If you love your mom, stay away from her this Mother’s Day. That’s the message health officials are sending for fear that family gatherings will spark a new wave of COVID-19 infections on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Read Julian Resendiz’s report.

Less than a mile from the sandy and windy Gulf Coast South Texas beach of Boca Chica Beach on the border with Mexico, SpaceX plans to test and tweak its newest behemoth rocket that it hopes NASA will one day allow to be part of upcoming missions to the moon. Last week, SpaceX and two other U.S. companies — Blue Origin of Kent, Washington, and Dynetics of Huntsville, Alabama — were selected by NASA to take part in the space agency’s Artemis lunar exploration program. The companies will share a $967 million contract that is literally a 10-month race to see which company will ultimately get the nod to be part of upcoming expeditions to take humans to and from the moon. The company that Elon Musk built is placing its bets on its signature super heavy rocket, called the Starship, which it is developing and plans to test launch from its South Texas private spaceport. And South Texans are hoping to ride that space company’s success with that rocket to help boost the local economy amidst this coronavirus recession. Read Sandra Sanchez’s report.