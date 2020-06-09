Top stories: ‘Chainsaw man’ rejected at protest, Black-Hispanic solidarity, student visas threatened



An estimated 1,000 protesters attended a Black Lives Matter rally in South Texas on Saturday — the largest crowd to date in South Texas — a day after the arrest of a chainsaw-wielding man who was videotaped threatening protesters Friday in downtown McAllen. The video went viral on social media this weekend and was the subject of much discussion at Saturday’s protest rally at Edinburg City Hall. The moniker was picked up after McAllen Mayor Jim Darling tweeted Saturday morning: “The ‘chainsaw man’ has been arrested. The incident has drawn national attention, trending on Twitter, and was elevated after Mercedes Schlapp, a senior campaign advisor for Donald Trump, also weighed in on social media but in support of Pena’s actions. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

Shouting “Justice for George, Justice for Erik,” demonstrators marched in front of El Paso City Hall on Monday, calling for an end to police abuse against minorities. The protest by the Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) stemmed from frustration at the murders of George Floyd in Minnesota last month and Erik Salas Sanchez here in 2015. It was also part of a growing trend of solidarity by Hispanics towards an African American community with whom they share many of the same problems, Latino leaders said. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

The Trump Administration is expected to set limits on a popular program that allows international students to work in the U.S. after graduation while remaining on their student visas. According to a recent study at the University of California San Diego, if these restrictions are put in place, it will backfire and hurt the U.S. economy. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.