Top stories: Bridge traffic; Release refused, Virtual wall

Southbound international bridge traffic at city-owned facilities is beginning to pick up after dropping as much as 82 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. El Paso city staff attribute the improvement to the gradual reopening of the economy.

A federal judge has turned down a petition by the American Civil Liberties Union to release 34 “medically vulnerable” detainees from the Otay Mesa Detention Facility. The judge decided the detainees should remain in custody because ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, sees them as “dangers to the community.” So far, 99 detainees have been released from the facility due to the lawsuit.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is planning to build a “virtual wall,” rather than a metal wall, at three locations in South Texas that Congress has exempted from border wall construction, a congressman said Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, vice-chairman of the House Appropriations Border Security Subcommittee said that DHS officials late Tuesday notified him that they plan to put in Linear Ground Detection System technology at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park, La Lomita Chapel and the National Butterfly Center, all located in Mission, Texas.