Top stories: Border wall surveying, migrants apply for aid, worker safety

A federal judge has ruled that border wall surveyors may enter a disputed swath of land that abuts a corner of the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, which Congress has previously exempted from border wall construction. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

Monday was the first day migrants could begin applying for the financial assistance. Jewish Family Service, an agency in San Diego with a long history of helping immigrants, was chosen as one of 12 agencies in the state to distribute $75 million dollars promised by Governor Gavin Newsom. Another $50 million could be available through donations and contributions. JFS will provide $500 per individuals and up to $1,000 per household to undocumented migrants who are at least 18 years of age and can prove COVID-19 cost them their jobs. Also, people eligible are residents who don’t qualify for unemployment or federal stimulus money. Read Salvadore Rivera’s full report.

Mexico on Monday green-lighted the reopening of some businesses, but in border states like Chihuahua governors set additional rules out of caution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.