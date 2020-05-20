Top stories: Border restrictions extended, mapping a border wall, stuck on a ship

Border merchants braced for another month of slim pickings, as the U.S. extended travel restrictions with Mexico until at least late June. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were extending Title 42 public health restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders until he determines the danger from COVID-19 has ceased. “This order has been one of the most critical tools the department has used to prevent the further spread of the virus and to protect the American people, DHS frontline officers, and those in their care and custody from COVID-19,” Wolf said in a statement released late Tuesday. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

Several cruise ships remain docked or anchored in San Diego waters with thousands of employees stuck onboard.

Since March, cruise ships have been under a no-sail order imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has stopped all cruise ship operations in the U.S. Tourists, for the most part, have been taken off the ships, although employees have remained on board. Both employees and tourists have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been quarantined on the ships; a few required medical attention. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have extended until Thursday the period for Laredo residents to weigh in on border wall placement surrounding the South Texas city. But environmentalists say location plans for one segment of the wall will cut off the city from its main water source — the Rio Grande.Through a public information request, Border Report has learned the projected position for 14 of the 69 miles of border wall that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security plans to build between Laredo and the river. The 14 miles are to start at the international railroad bridge near the riverfront outlet mall in downtown Laredo and run northwest to Pico Road and the private and historic DeAnda Ranch. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.