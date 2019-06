Top Of Texas Disc Golf is hosting a tournament this weekend at Thompson Park.

So far 93 players from around the Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and other areas signed up to participate in the event. Coordinators of the event expect around 110-120 total to show up.

The Tournament is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with lunch in between two rounds. The final round will be this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.