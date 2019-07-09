Top of Texas Crime Stoppers hosting Smokin’ Steel Annual Pistol Competition

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Top of Texas Crime Stoppers will host their Smokin Steel Annual Pistol Competition this Saturday.

It will be held at the Pampa Rifle and Pistol Club outdoor range and is open to the public.

There are four stages: one timed, one accuracy, and two tactical.

Shooters must bring a minimum of 100 rounds of nine-millimeter or larger caliber semi-automatic ammo only.

There is a $40 registration fee.

One of the board members told us more about the organization and why the event is so important.