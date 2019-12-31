Top 4 local stories of 2019

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Here’s a look at four of the top stories reported this year here in the Panhandle.

#4 | Weather

We saw plenty of severe weather this year, so coming in at number four were some of the biggest storms that hit the High Plains.

That included hail storms, severe flooding and the tornado our own Meteorologist Chris Martin and Photojournalist Brad Pennartz spotted in Roosevelt County.

It began in Dora and moved toward Happy. There were no injuries reported.

#3 | Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine

The culmination of Texas Tech University’s proposed vet school right here in Amarillo.

In June, Governor Greg Abbott signed the state’s budget, which included the full $17.35 million requested by Texas Tech University to establish the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

Many of our local representatives had been pushing for the school, including State Senator Kel Seliger.

“The vet school is also groundbreaking and is going to be good for the community it’s going to be good for higher education itself, it’s going to be good for texas tech, and it’s going to be good for the agricultural industry,” Sen. Seliger said.

The ground was officially broken for the new school in September.

#2 | The Sod Poodles

Number two brought a summer full of fun, Hodgetown and the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new stadium downtown Amarillo was held back in April.

The Sod Poodles ended up bringing home the Texas League Championship in their inaugural season.

#1 | Remains of Thomas Brown Found

A somber update to the Thomas Brown case.

The teen from Canadian went missing back in 2016, and at the beginning of this year, in January, his remains were found.

This brought some closure to those who knew him, but it also left them with more questions about his death.

The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the FBI all investigated the case. They made a joint announcement in August, that the investigation is suspended — pending any newly discovered, credible evidence.

Klein Investigations and Consulting, hired by the family, will continue to search for answers. His father, Kelly Brown, says he’s at peace.

“All we can do is imagine he is walking the streets of gold with the father and he is where he supposed to be,” Brown said.

More from MyHighPlains.com: