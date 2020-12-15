Toot’n Totum teams up with The Salvation Army for annual Angel Tree campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Toot’n Totum and The Salvation Army have teamed up for their annual Angel Tree campaign.

This year Toot’n Totum is helping to give 130 angels a Christmas by asking that people contribute and give to the “counter kettles.”

On Tuesday, December 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Toot’ n Totum, with the support of The Salvation Army, will be at the Walmart on Tascosa Road, to help raise funds for those in need.

The kettles will remain at all locations until December 25, 2020.



