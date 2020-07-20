Tonight’s ‘Dateline’ reveals new clues about the day a Connecticut mother disappeared

(NBC News) — Tonight, a “Dateline NBC” exclusive, in his first network interview, Sergeant Kenneth Ventresca, lead investigator in the case of missing Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, tells “Dateline NBC,” I’m confident we are gonna find her.”

The episode features the first network interview with Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo. “Dateline NBC’ correspondent Dennis Murphy presents the latest developments in the case and a comprehensive look at the last day Jennifer was seen alive.

Here is a preview of Dennis Murphy’s report:

In the year since Jennifer Dulos went missing, “Dateline” has continued to follow the investigation and tonight we have new information about the day she disappeared.

SERGEANT VANTRESCA: you could see the blood spatter underneath the vehicles. I mean, up to the drive shaft.

RICHARD COLANGELO: We found DNA on the inside of the doorknob.

And a stunning twist.

SERGEANT VANTRESCA: Initially, reports came in that he was pronounced deceased.

RICHARD COLANGELO: You just never know what somebody’s capable of.

And we ask the biggest question of all, where is Jennifer?

SERGEANT VANTRESCA: I believe someone knows something. And I believe that someone has information.

RICHARD COLANGELO: I have theories. I have ideas.

Entitled “The Day Jennifer Disappeared,” the show also examines where Jennifer might be and if her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, might have had something to do with her disappearance. Watch “Dateline NBC” on NBC4 tonight at 10 p.m.