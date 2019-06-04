Toilet paper for millennials

Charmin is rethinking the way you store toilet paper.

Creating a “forever roll” specifically with urban millennials and elderly people in mind.

If constantly buying and changing the toilet paper roll is taking up too much of your time or you don’t have any room to store extra rolls Charmin’s “forever roll” might be for you.

The Procter and Gamble brand is creating a toilet paper roll almost three times as thick as normal!

Designed to last single- person households up to three months!

The company also announcing the giant roll’s “starter kit”… Which includes three “forever rolls” and a specially designed stainless steel holder.