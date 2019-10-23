Toddler rants at mother when she forgets to kiss him goodbye

The adorable clip going viral showing two-year-old Alexander Simos as he expresses his frustration to his mom without kissing him, his father and siblings goodbye.

(FOX NEWS) — An adorable two-year-old boy from Florida expresses displeasure towards his mother.

After she leaves for work without kissing him, his father, or his newborn sister goodbye.

Alexander Simos threw up his hands in disbelief and vented his frustration during an adorable exchange with his father.

Alexander’s father Christos quickly took out his cell phone and began recording his son’s rant.

Christos asks Alexander if mom forgot to kiss him where he responded by nodding his head.

In a Facebook post, Alexander’s mom, Diana Simos, stated she was in a hurry to get to work after dropping Alexander home from soccer practice.

The heartwarming exchange has gained more the 20,000 views on social media.