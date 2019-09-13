Today’s Celebrity Birthdays:

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion Panel during the New York Comic Con 2018 at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
  • SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Lili Reinhart attends the “Riverdale” Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Niall Horan attends the Universal Music Group’s 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs at ROW DTLA on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Tyler Perry speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss