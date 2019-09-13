Today’s Celebrity Birthdays:

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Stream Now
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Viral Videos
Top Stories
Amarillo High and Randall dominate Saturday’s volleyball matchups
Top Stories
Fundraiser held for APD officer with cancer
Man shot in Plainview Saturday morning after standoff, Texas Rangers investigating
More sunshine this weekend
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Texas Burn Bans
Closings and Delays
Top Stories
More sunshine this weekend
Top Stories
Preparing For Disaster: Early Planning Pays Off
Top Stories
Dorian’s Growing Threat
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
FIBA will look to ease travel burdens at 2023 World Cup
Top Stories
Fury overcomes bloody cut over eye to beat Wallin
Top Stories
Greinke finally gets win over old club, Astros top Royals
Burrow clinical, No. 4 LSU downs Northwestern State, 65-14
Lawrence leads No. 1 Clemson past Syracuse 41-6
No. 9 Florida rallies past Kentucky 29-21 in SEC opener
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Cooking with Coleman: Lobster Ravioli
Top Stories
2019 Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Opening Day
Top Stories
Cutting the Cord
Curls That Last
Story Time at the Amarillo Zoo
Animal Print Fashion Must-Haves
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
BisonFest Ticket Giveaway
2019 Balloon Fiesta Sweepstakes
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays:
News
Posted:
Sep 13, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 08:24 AM CDT
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 05: Ben Savage speaks onstage at the Boy Meets World 25th Anniversary Reunion Panel during the New York Comic Con 2018 at Javits Center on October 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: Lili Reinhart attends the “Riverdale” Photo Call during 2019 Comic-Con International at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Niall Horan attends the Universal Music Group’s 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs at ROW DTLA on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Tyler Perry speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Weather
More sunshine this weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower
74-year-old Indian woman gives birth
Mississippi Hunters Bag Massive Gator
This country music legend’s house is hitting the market
Newlyweds share first dance with dog