Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: September 9th

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon will officially kick off the 2019 Campaign with its annual Kickoff Luncheon on Thursday, September 12, 11:30am – 1:00pm at Hodgetown. The event will be open to the public with a cost of $30 per person. Reservations can be made by calling 806-350-5282 or emailing leanna@unitedwayama.org.

Campaign Co-Chair’s Brandy Sanchez, KAMR Local 4 and Fox 14 and Dane Williams, Community Volunteer, will welcome the crowd of volunteers, donors, sponsors and community members throughout the local area and talk about why they support the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.