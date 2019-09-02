Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: September 2nd

According to the American Cancer Society, about 11,060 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Childhood cancer rates have been rising slightly for the past few decades.

Because of major treatment advances in recent decades, more than 80% of children with cancer now survive five years or more. Overall, this is a huge increase since the mid-1970s, when the 5-year survival rate was about 58%. Still, survival rates vary depending on the type of cancer and other factors. The survival rates for a specific type of childhood cancer can be found in our information for that cancer type.