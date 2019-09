AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - On Thursday, September 19, Refugee Services of Texas will present an exclusive screening of the award-winning film The Long Night at RST’s Bethesda Outreach Center in Amarillo. Set in Seattle, the documentary feature follows seven lives that are forever altered by the brutal American sex trade.

The screening will be followed by a one-on-one discussion with Survivor and 2012 graduate of Tascosa High School, Berkley Bartosiewicz, who will describe her journey from substance abuse and becoming a victim of sex trafficking to ultimate safety and redemption.