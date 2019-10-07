Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Dallas Cowboys’ issues start with establishing, defending run game
Top Stories
Heart of the High Plains: Hands on Amarillo
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 7th
Sunny and cool
UPDATE: Suddenlink issues statement regarding customers’ anger at billing, service issues
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Sunny and cool
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Next up, Tokyo: Track leaves Qatar still looking for a star
Top Stories
Jay Gruden fired by Redskins after 0-5 start to 6th season
Top Stories
NBA statement different in English and Chinese
No relief: Corbin goes from starting to ‘pen and Nats lose
Colts shut down Mahomes, Chiefs offense in 19-13 victory
LEADING OFF: All 4 Division Series matchups could be decided
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Heart of the High Plains: Hands on Amarillo
Top Stories
The Smile Factor
Top Stories
Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm to offer helicopter rides and fireworks shows
HGTV stars turn up the heat on fall home renovations
Wild in Amarillo: Leopard Gecko
Up 4 Adoption: Zoink
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WWE Live Sweepstakes
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 7th
News
Posted:
Oct 7, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 07:31 AM CDT
Weather
Sunny and cool
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Recent rains cause storm shelter to float in White Deer
Homeless opera singer performs on train platform
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower