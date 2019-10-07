Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 7th

Howdy folks and good Monday morning to you. We're waking up to a pretty chilly start, with lows in the 30s and 40s, but above freezing. A few spots over the Oklahoma Panhandle and surrounding areas could see frost on surfaces so you may want to move your sensitive vegetation indoors or cover it. The rest of the day is looking pleasant and sunny but several degrees below average.

Tuesday morning won't be quite so cold, but the wind gets much stronger in the afternoon as we warm up to the 70s. There may be enough energy above the Panhandle late tomorrow night for a few brief showers but most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday continues the windy weather and warming trend, as we reach the 70s and 80s, but Thursday, temperatures come back down to the 50s with much colder gusts.

Enjoy your day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin