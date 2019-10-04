Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 4th

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Teens targeted in Central Texas domestic and dating violence initiative
Top Stories
More than $57 million reinvested into downtown Amarillo Economy
Two Canyon High School alumni inducted into school’s hall of fame
Amarillo High starts district play with a 49-30 win over Lubbock Monterey
Amarillo Woman arrested for murder
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
A few more chances for rain
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Top Stories
Preparing For Disaster: Early Planning Pays Off
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Harden has 37, Rockets top Clippers as Leonard, George watch
Top Stories
Buehler, Muncy lead Dodgers past Nats 6-0 in NLDS opener
Top Stories
Wilson throws 4 TD passes, Seahawks hold off Rams 30-29
Amarillo High starts district play with a 49-30 win over Lubbock Monterey
Braves teammates bemoan Acuña’s lack of hustle in NLDS loss
Cardinals score 4 in 9th, hold off Braves 7-6 in NLDS opener
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Hey Amarillo: Julie Ballard
Top Stories
Amarillo Opera Presents: “Die Fledermaus”
Top Stories
Girl Power to feature local inspirational speaker
Protecting Your Smart Phone Investment
Owning Your Travel Life
Modernizing Menopause for the Next Generation
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WWE Live Sweepstakes
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Amarillo Woman arrested for murder
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 4th
News
Posted:
Oct 4, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 07:24 AM CDT
CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Christoph Waltz attends the closing ceremony screening of “The Specials” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Weather
A few more chances for rain
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Homeless opera singer performs on train platform
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower
74-year-old Indian woman gives birth