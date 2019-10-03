Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Elementary school principal found intoxicated with gun incurs charges for false statements
Top Stories
‘Irreparable harm’: Sperm donor sues OHSU over excess children
Fired teacher who wouldn’t use transgender student’s pronouns sues West Point school district
Military spouses get Texas-sized boost from Second Lady Karen Pence
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 3rd
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Top Stories
Fog, thundershowers, and cool
Top Stories
Preparing For Disaster: Early Planning Pays Off
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Italian soccer authorities unveil new anti-racism measures
Top Stories
Labor union wants inspections at Tokyo Olympic venues
Top Stories
MLB average attendance down 1.7%, hurt by losing teams
A look at all 16 possible World Series matchups
Smith nets 2, Glass scores in debut as Vegas tops Sharks 4-1
Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A’s 5-1 in AL wild-card game
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Susan’s Travel Trends: Going Greek
Top Stories
Canyon ISD Senior Day
Top Stories
Mood: Letters & Lucy
“Road To Hope” Program helping Children with Incarcerated Parents
Crypto and Blockchain Courses at the University Level
Healthy Texas Youth Ambassadors
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WWE Live Sweepstakes
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 3rd
News
Posted:
Oct 3, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 26, 2019 / 07:45 AM CDT
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Neve Campbell attends Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Noah Schnapp attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 3 on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 02: Seann William Scott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House on August 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Tessa Thompson attends the MiuMiu photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Volpi on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Weather
Fog, thundershowers, and cool
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Homeless opera singer performs on train platform
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills
Cowboy fans love ‘Pose with the Pros’ feature at AT&T Stadium
Toddler ‘best friends’ go viral for their excitement to hug each other
Photographer captures squirrel smelling flower
74-year-old Indian woman gives birth