Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 3rd

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) - A Campbell County Schools elementary principal turned herself into the Campbell County Sheriff's Office and is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident in mid-September.

According to the media release from CCSO, Wynn Elementary School principal Dr. Krissy Lynn Cobb, who is currently suspended without pay, was found unresponsive by sheriff's deputies after reports were called in near the area of High Knob Road on Sept. 12. She was found with a handgun and was intoxicated.