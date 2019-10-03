Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 3rd

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Neve Campbell attends Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at BGC Partners, INC on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike McGregor/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)
  • SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Noah Schnapp attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 3 on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 02: Seann William Scott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party at Soho House on August 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Tessa Thompson attends the MiuMiu photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Volpi on September 01, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss