Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Astros and Nationals to face off in historic World Series Game 7
Top Stories
Youth screen time
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 30th
Winter weather continues
Warrior Women Unite
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
Winter weather continues
Top Stories
National Weather Service in Amarillo training for winter weather
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Molinari still trying to regain momentum lost at the Masters
Top Stories
McIlroy looking to end a great year on a big note
Top Stories
What to expect from Mad Max? World Series goes to Game 7
Bregman regrets carrying bat to 1st after World Series homer
AD has 40 points, 20 rebounds in Lakers win over Grizzlies
Verlander World Series loser again as Nats beat Astros 7-2
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Gear up for fall
Top Stories
Plant-based meal prep
Top Stories
Green Chili Pumpkin Soup
BSA Hospice of the Southwest holding Dia de Los Muertos Fun Run
Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for mentors
The importance of orthodontic treatment
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
8
Next Alert
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD
1
of
/
8
Closings and Delays
Boys Ranch ISD
2
of
/
8
Closings and Delays
Clovis Christian Schools
3
of
/
8
Closings and Delays
Clovis Municipal Schools
4
of
/
8
Closings and Delays
Lazbuddie ISD
5
of
/
8
Closings and Delays
Logan Municipal Schools
6
of
/
8
Closings and Delays
Panhandle ISD
7
of
/
8
Closings and Delays
San Jon Municipal Schools
8
of
/
8
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 30th
News
Posted:
Oct 30, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2019 / 08:07 AM CDT
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 04: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 04, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Bucks 114-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: Henry Winkler attends the Creative Coalition’s Annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala 2019 at Ocean Prime on September 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Matthew Morrison attends the 5th Annual NRF Foundation Gala at the Sheraton New York Times Square on January 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: Nia Long attends the special screening of Netflix’s “Nappily Ever After” at Harmony Gold on September 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images)
Weather
Winter weather continues
More Forecast
Don't Miss
NASA pic shows the sun looking like a jack-o-lantern
Near record-breaking venomous snake found in West Tennessee
‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave
Newborn found buried alive in an earthen pot in northern India
Hawaii family grows the world’s heaviest avocado
An ‘enormous’ great white shark sank its teeth into a man’s kayak – and left behind 2 giant teeth
Aliens or military? Strange lights spotted off outer banks