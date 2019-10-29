Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 29th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 18: Actress Carlson Young attends the “I Have A Dream” Foundation’s 5th Annual Los Angeles’ Dreamer Dinner at Skirball Cultural Center on March 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss