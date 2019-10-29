Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 29th

Hello friends and good Tuesday morning. It's a bitterly cold morning on the High Plains, so plan on bundling up. Extra layers, gloves, scarves and something to cover your head will be needed as we start out with wind chills in the teens. Clouds blanket the area once more, and there may be some freezing drizzle during the day, but by this evening, wintry precipitation starts moving in. We'll see afternoon temperatures only in the 30s and 40s, though a few folks out in New Mexico will see some sunshine before colder air moves through. Tonight, a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will develop around the area, with snow most likely over our northern counties.

The precipitation will linger on through daybreak tomorrow, so you'll need to slow down when driving Wednesday morning due to the possibility of ice and snow. Snow accumulations will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. We'll stay cloudy tomorrow afternoon and cold but then Halloween starts out even more frigid.

The afternoon will be sunny and warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s and then conditions will improve even more over the weekend.

Stay warm and stay safe.

Meteorologist Chris Martin