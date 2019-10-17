Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 17

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 08: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Alan Jackson performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
  • LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 07: Felicity Jones attends “The Aeronauts” UK Premiere during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 07, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 21: Actor Jacob Artist attend the Premiere of Magnolia Pictures’ “White Bird in a Blizzard” at the ArcLight Hollywood on October 21, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – OCTOBER 04: Max Irons attends the International Feature Film jury photo call during the 14th Zurich Film Festival at on October 04, 2018 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss