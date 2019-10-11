Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Top Stories
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 11th
Top Stories
Southwick man sees dementor-like figure from “Harry Potter” while mowing lawn
VIDEO: 9-year-old steals grandmother’s car, takes joyride on I-75
A cold and sunny start to the weekend
Flavors of Amarillo Mariachi Festival held this evening
Video
Stream Now
Viral Videos
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
Top Stories
A cold and sunny start to the weekend
Top Stories
October Heat Sets New Records
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
NBA decides to remain silent for rest of China trip
Top Stories
AP Interview: Pop star close to being Swedish soccer champ
Top Stories
Nike closing Oregon Project in wake of Salazar ban
Djokovic loses to Tsitsipas in Shanghai quarterfinals
Patriots force 4 turnovers, beat Giants 35-14 to reach 6-0
LEADING OFF: Nats, Cards open NLCS, Yanks-Astros set in ALCS
Studio 4
Studio 4
Bands
Recipes
Do My Job
Top Stories
Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project
Top Stories
Hey Amarillo profiles Howard Smith
Top Stories
Hollywood Stuntman hosts Anti-Bullying Expos
Shred to Keep Your Information Safe
Fall Shopping at The Peddler Show
United We Eat: Halloween Pumpkin Balls
Community
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Movies
Amarillo Events Calendar
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pro Football Challenge
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WWE Live Sweepstakes
High Country Chevy Cowboys Giveaway
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: October 11th
News
Posted:
Oct 11, 2019 / 05:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 4, 2019 / 08:37 AM CDT
Weather
A cold and sunny start to the weekend
More Forecast
Don't Miss
An ‘enormous’ great white shark sank its teeth into a man’s kayak – and left behind 2 giant teeth
Aliens or military? Strange lights spotted off outer banks
Massive Python Captured
Recent rains cause storm shelter to float in White Deer
Homeless opera singer performs on train platform
Dumas High drumline goes viral with gravity-defying cadence
Robot shows off acrobatic skills