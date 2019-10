McALLEN, TEXAS (Border Report) — Crickets were literally heard chirping Wednesday inside the empty Humanitarian Respite Center run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley to help migrants.

In a giant room where just two months ago upwards of 1,000 migrants could be seen on any given day ⁠— children coloring with crayons on the floor, mothers resting on mats, and families recouping and receiving hygiene items like Pampers, food, clothing and much love ⁠— there were only volunteers cleaning unused mats and two police guards at the front entrance on Wednesday.