Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 8th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • BURBANK, CA – JULY 24: Actor Benjamin King attends the premiere of Disney Channel’s “Descendants” at Walt Disney Studios on July 24, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss