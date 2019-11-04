Today’s Celebrity Birthdays: November 4th

News
Posted: / Updated:
  • NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Ralph Macchio attends the screening of “Cobra Kai” during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
  • NEW YORK, NY – JULY 31: Matthew McConaughey attends “The Dark Tower” New York Premiere on July 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
  • LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 29: Host/executive producer Jeff Probst speaks at the “The Jeff Probst Show” discussion panel during the CBS portion of the 2012 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 19: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss